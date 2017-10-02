Help catch illegal scooter riders

Police are asking people to identify these two young males who have been riding a scooter illegally around the streets of Hemsworth.

This image was snapped by a PCSO following reports that there are sometimes there are even three of them on the bike without helmets and without an attached registration plate.

A police spokesman said: “Would you recognise your son on this scooter, look at the clothing, does your son have burgundy shorts or maybe bright blue trainers ?

“Are you a neighbour of the said youths, have you seen the bike coming and going from a neighbour’s address and just fed up of listening to it?

“If so then please do the right thing and forward the address to us.”

Anyone who may recognise the males is being urged to email the police on southeast.npt@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk