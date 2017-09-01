Help make lanterns for Pontefract festival

Children are being asked to help light up the town in preparation for the annual lantern festival in Pontefract.

Organised by the Pontefract Lioness Club, workshops are arranged for youngsters to make their creations for the event in mid October.

The sessions are being held at The Circle on Chequerfield on Saturdays, September 2, 9, 23, 30 and October 7, all between 10am and 4pm.

They are also on Wednesdays and Thursdays on September 20, 21, 27, 28 and October 4, 5, 11, 12.

All materials are provided free of charge.

The lantern parade will be held on the evening of Saturday, October 14, from Pontefract Castle to Friarwood Valley Gardens.

For information, contact 07970 575723 or 07711 933457.