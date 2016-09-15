Hemsworth edge out Ponte Colls in cracking FA Vase tie

Hemsworth MW progressed to the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Vase, but were made to work hard in a derby at Pontefract Collieries.

Wayne Benn’s men emerged with a 4-2 success against opponents with who they crossed divisions last season and will now face another neighbouring team when they play Glasshoughton Welfare in the next round on September 24.

NCE Premier Division side Hemsworth started well as Adam Wilson put them ahead on seven minutes while Billy Law hit the post and Nick Guest had a shot saved.

Pontefract responded well with Josh Corbett quickly levelling the tie and it stayed 1-1 until just before half-time when Guest headed home from Brice Tiani’s cross.

Hemsworth stretched their lead in stunning style six minutes after the break when Dom Blair found the net with a superb volley.

But back came Colls as Jimmy Williams struck on the hour. Any hopes of another equaliser were blown away, however, when Law came up with Wells’ fourth goal to ensure it was their name going into the hat for the next round.

Hemsworth were quickly back in action in the Premier Division of the NCE League on Tuesday night when they beat Worksop Town 3-2.

Tiani put Wells in front in the first half and Law converted Blair’s cross to double the lead just past the hour. Town hit back through two Adam Scott goals, but they had Ross Henshaw sent-off and Rogan Green netted a winner.

This Saturday Hemsworth are at home to Bottesford Town (3pm).

Collieries maintained their 100 per cent league record on Tuesday night as they hammered Shirebrook Town 8-0 in Division One.

They were already six up by half-time after a fantastic display that saw them quickly shake off their Vase disappointment.

Mickey Dunn led the scoring with four goals while Chris Wood put away a penalty, Mark Whitehouse struck twice and Kieran Hirst was also on target to lift Ponte up to third.

This Saturday Colls are at home again, to Grimsby Borough (3pm), while they are also in action next Tuesday, away to Selby Town (7.45pm).