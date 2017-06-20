‘Hero’ firefighter saved man from burning lorry

An off-duty firefighter rescued a lorry driver from his cab, seconds before it was engulfed by flames.

West Yorkshire Fire Service group manager Tim Jones, was driving along the A1 South Bound near Knottingley last Thursday evening, when the incident unfolded in front of him.

Watch Commander at Castleford Fire Station David Smith said: “One of our managers was on his way home in a car. He came across an accident involving a lorry, which happened 100 yards in front of him.

“The lorry caught fire and he pulled the guy out the cab before it spread.”

Watch Commander Smith said he understood the HGV driver, aged 52, had suffered a medical episode and lost control of the vehicle.

He said the lorry swerved across all three lanes of the carriageway but avoided colliding with any other traffic.

It eventually came to rest on the hard shoulder, but its fuel tank ruptured and a blaze broke out, first affecting its trailer, which was carrying compressed paper and cardboard.

Watch Commander Smith said: “Tim turned his blue lights on and some people ran up and told him the driver was trapped and unconscious.

“He broke the window of the cab and pulled the driver out.

“We were en route and the vehicle was 100 per cent alight when we arrived.

“Tim certainly prevented the man from having burns and his actions potentially helped to save this guy’s life.”

Fire crews from Pontefract, Castleford and Normanton were called to the scene of the incident, between junction 40 and 41, at around 5.30pm.

Both carriageways were closed off for some time.

The man was taken to hospital.