‘Hero’ son comes to the rescue

A courageous five-year-old came to the rescue of his mum when she suffered a potentially life-threatening asthma attack just days before Christmas.

Little Charlie Bishop stayed calm and collected as he supported his mum Marie Mosley and rang for help after she woke up struggling to breathe in the early hours of December 23.

Miss Mosley, of Ackworth Road, Featherstone, said: “I felt a bit under the weather before I went to bed.

“I woke up at about ten past three in the morning and I couldn’t breathe at all. I was having an asthma attack.

“I moved across the landing and was getting my phone ready to try and call my mum in the hope she would realise something was wrong.

“Charlie heard me moving about so I walked towards his bedroom and he came out and said ‘what’s wrong?’

“He could see that I couldn’t breathe. He rang his grandma for me and said ‘mummy can’t breathe, come round, she needs to go to hospital’.

“She only lives a few minutes away so was straight around to take me there.”

Thanks to Charlie’s quick-thinking actions, his grandmother Mary got Miss Mosley, 29, on the way to hospital within ten minutes of the attack starting.

She received treatment throughout the day and was discharged later that afternoon, just in time for a family Christmas with her partner and two other young children.

She said: “Charlie didn’t panic at all. He knew straight away that something was wrong.

“He knows that I have an inhaler and we have spoken about what to do if something like this happens but he’s never experienced me having an attack before.

“He was sat with me saying ‘it will be okay, it will be fine’.

“He was repeating all the things I say to reassure him when he’s poorly.

“You don’t realise that they know things like that until something like this happens.

“All the family are really proud of him. He was a right little trooper, a proper hero.”

According to the NHS Choices website, asthma attacks kill three people in the UK every day and someone has a potentially life-threatening attack every ten seconds.

For information and advice about asthma, visit www.asthma.org.uk or www.nhs.uk/conditions/asthma