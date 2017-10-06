A mum will complete a heroic charity running effort this weekend after battling an exhausting health condition to raise cash for good causes.

Sarah Swift will take part in the Yorkshire Marathon - the last of her three long-distance challenges over the past 12 months.

Sarah Swift is doing a series of marathons in aid of five charities including Wakefield hospice. Sarah, whoi has Graves Disease and Thyroid eye problems, has vowed to complete the challenge despite her health.

Mrs Swift, of Outwood, set herself the target of raising a total of £2,500 for five charities by running the Wakefield 10k, Manchester Half-Marathon and Sunday’s event in York.

Her efforts were dealt a blow in March this year when she was diagnosed with the auto immune condition thyroid eye disease.

Mrs Swift had to undergo medical tests, but continued training, despite the added pressure of her job and work running Weight Watchers classes and volunteering for Wakefield Hospice.

Mrs Swift, 43, who runs Swift’s Butchers, on Leeds Road, Outwood, with husband Jim, 49, completed the 10k in April with fellow runners dressed as superheroes.

She said: “I just felt I had to do it. I do it every year with Weight Watchers members.

“We run in super hero costumes and I always do it as Wonder Woman. I couldn’t led them down.”

Mum-of-two Mrs Swift is raising cash for Wakefield Hospice, Target Ovarian Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis wards in Leeds, Martin House Hospice and the Candlelighters, a children’s cancer charity.

Her second run was the Manchester half-marathon, just days after the bombing at a pop concert at the city’s’ arena.

Runners came to together in solidarity following the attack.

Mrs Swift said: “It was just such an emotional day.”

On Sunday, Mrs Swift will join thousands of runners in York for the 26-mile marathon. She said she was determined to complete the marathon despite injuries and the trying effects of her condition.

Mrs Swift said: “The exhaustion has been the biggest thing. Just feeling wiped out. But the challenge has helped me as well. Some days I have been down but it’s got me out of the house.

“I’m going to try and enjoy it. It means a great deal to people and all the support is greatly appreciated.”

To sponsor Mrs Swift log on to virginmoneygiving.com/sarahswift4