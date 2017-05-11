History of Chequer Fields

An author has penned his second book about the history of Pontefract.

Roger Ellis researched the origins of the Chequerfield area for his latest work, Pontefract’s Chequered History. He said: “The once Chequer Fields have a long history stretching back to the pre-Roman era when tracks and highways, that still exist, were built for soldiers marching to York.

“In 1645 a fierce battle was fought on the fields to relieve Pontefract Castle, then under siege.”

The book is on sale at Pontefract Library and from the town’s Civic Society, which published the book. Mr Ellis’s last book was The Robson’s - Maltsters of Pontefract.