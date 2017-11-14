Hospice gets a helping hand

The Prince of Wales Hospice is one of the first to benefit from a new charitable foundation that is supporting good causes across Yorkshire.

The Age Partnership Charitable Foundation donated funds to help the hospice buy wood stain, gardening tools, plant pots, seeds, compost and flowers. These were then used by staff from Leeds mortgage lender Pure Retirement to spruce up the Pontefract hospice’s garden area during one of the firm’s ‘Make a Difference’ volunteering days.

The new charitable foundation - which has been launched by the directors of Leeds retirement specialist, Age Partnership - has also helped several other good causes, including Yorkshire branches of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Christians Against Poverty.

Chairman Christopher Neave said: “Our vision for the foundation is to create a source of funding for local charities, community projects, voluntary groups, individuals carrying out good work, and other good causes that are making a positive difference here in Yorkshire.

“The Prince of Wales Hospice is an integral part of the Pontefract community, and provides round-the-clock support 365 days a year to help families through extremely difficult times. We’re delighted to have been able to provide the hospice with the funds needed to transform their garden into a sanctuary for patients to enjoy.”

The foundation is now looking for other local charities and good causes who need funding towards specific projects or goals. Individual grants awarded will typically range from £250 to £2,500. Visit www.agepartnershipfoundation.com to apply.