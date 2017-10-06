Hundreds lace up their trainers for the return of the half marathon

Pontefract’s half marathon race made a successful return to the town on Sunday for the first time in more than 30 years.

The race, which was last run in the 1980s, saw hundreds of runners lace up their shoes to complete the 13-mile course which went from the town centre through Ackworth, Wentbridge and Featherstone, before finishing back on the Market Place cobbles.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 01/10/17 - Press - Pontefract Half Marathon, Pontefract, England - Pontefract half marathon runners set off from market square.

Raising thousands for the Prince of Wales Hospice, the event was brought back by friends David Whittaker and Michael Hirst.

Mr Hirst said: “It was amazing, there were about 700 runners on the day, which for our first year is a really good amount.

“We’ve had some really good comments about the whole event so we will be looking to organise it each year.

“Ultimately, we want 2,000 runners for next year.”

The pair are now looking to capitalise on the momentum of this year’s event by selling entry tickets for next year’s already.

Priced at £22, log onto www.pontefracthalfmarathon.co.uk

