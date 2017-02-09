Hundreds of jobs could be created at junction 32 park

Hundreds of jobs could be created at a new industrial development close to junction 32.

If given the go-ahead, the proposed ‘Park 32’ would transform an 11-acre site into four industrial units and would be the latest addition to the out-of-town entertainment and leisure hub.

Rob Oliver, Director of Park32 developers Gregory Property Group, said: “This is an exciting scheme that will bring much-needed industrial space to this part of the local market.

“It’s close proximity to the M62 and A1(M) means we are confident it will be well received and indeed we are in discussions with local occupiers already.

“We are able to offer units designed to suit individual occupier requirements on either a leasehold or freehold basis.

“There is a lack of supply of new, purpose-built industrial space within the M62 corridor and we anticipate high levels of interest from occupiers once planning approval has been received.”

Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, said she would welcome more jobs being created for the local economy.

She said: “People will be interested to see the detail of these plans.”

“What we do need is good quality, new jobs in Pontefract.

“We also require good designs to link the Prince of Wales development properly to the town.”

If given the green light, the proposed development would be opposite Pontefract Racecourse and adjacent to the existing Park Side Retail Park.

It would also be nearby other popular attractions such as Xscape and the Junction 32 Outlet Shopping Village.

The new Five Towns Park and Stadium for Castleford Tigers is also proposed to open nearby in the next few years, creating around 2,000 jobs.