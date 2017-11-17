Hundreds sign petition to oppose new parking-charge proposals

Hundreds of residents in Ossett have signed a petition to prevent new parking charges coming into force.

Wakefield Council recently completed a public consultation into the new charges, which would include evening and overnight charges, plus Sundays and bank holidays at all of the district’s council-run car parks and on-street bays.

The move has angered many living in Ossett, which has five car parks under council control. A petition to oppose the plans was started by Ossett ward councillor, Lynn Masterman, who managed to gather in 476 names.

Joined by Paul Jowitt, secretary of Ossett Branch Labour Party, they are pictured handed over the petition to Councillor Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways, who devised the proposed changes .

Coun Masterman said: “We believe that proposals to introduce these charges would be detrimental to the local economy in Ossett and are therefore calling on Wakefield Council to reconsider.”

Ossett’s car parks that could be affected include Prospect Road, Jubbs Terrace, Illingworth Street, Banks Yard and Broadhead’s Yard. Charges currently apply to all of them between 8am and 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

Prior to the recent consultation Coun Morley has said any surplus income generated from the changes would be used to fund improvements for the car parks. A decision from the council is expected shortly.