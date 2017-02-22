Hunt for quad bikers after people sprayed with fire extinguishers

Quad bike riders armed with fire extinguishers have been spraying people and businesses.

West Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police have teamed up to find those responsible after a series of incidents in Castleford, Pontefract, Wakefield and Barnsley.

Officers said they had received reports of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and assaults last weekend and each evening this week.

Several members of the community were sprayed in the face with extinguishers.

Police have released CCTV images of some of the quad bikes and riders they want to trace.

Each quad bike is believed to have had two riders.

Anyone who recognises those pictured or has information about the incidents is caked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.