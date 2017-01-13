Impressive Victorian residence in Knottingley

This substantial six bedroom detached property occupies an imposing position and boasts delightful formal gardens.

Located close to local shops and schools with easy access to both road and rail networks for those needing to commute. The property has been sympathetically and painstakingly renovated and refurbished to the highest of standards and benefits from a one bedroom annex in the garden making it ideal for the growing family or for those needing independent living accommodation for family members.

Accommodation briefly comprises: spectacular reception hall with original ornamental steel sweeping staircase; elegant lounge with substantial walk-in bay window with seating area; impressive formal dining room with period style decorative white fire surround with marble hearth and open grate; stunning sitting room/games room with wood panelling to the walls and vaulted ceiling; stunning fitted kitchen with a comprehensive range of hand-made custom built country style cream solid wood units with granite worktops; lovely breakfast/family room; cloakroom with Victorian style white suite and Jack and Jill entrance providing easy access; utility/laundry room with built-in storage, Belfast sink unit and original pulley system to ceiling; landing with two beautiful original stained glass windows; master bedroom with feature Victorian style fireplace and built-in cupboards; five further bedrooms (one an attic bedroom) and two superbly fitted house bathrooms.

The annex briefly comprises: fitted kitchen with pear wood units, lounge with rustic brick inglenook style fireplace, bedroom and shower room.

It is the opinion of the agent that this is a rare and exciting opportunity to purchase one of the area’s premier period properties and only by an internal inspection can one truly appreciate the space, quality and character this beautiful family home has to offer.

Guide price: £440,000 - £490,000

Agent: www.williamhbrown.co.uk