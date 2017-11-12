Investigation launched into barn fire in Dewsbury

An investigation was today under way into the cause of a barn fire in Dewsbury.

Fire crews were called to the barn, on The Common in Thornhill, shortly before 10.45pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told the Yorkshire Evening Post that 80 per cent of the building – which contained hay and farming equipment – was involved in the incident.

Crews from Dewsbury and Mirfield attended and used four large jets to fight the fire, which was under control by 4am.