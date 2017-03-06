J32 grants a wish for young girl by JJB visit

A young fundraiser was blown away when her favourite Leeds Rhinos player paid her a surprise visit courtesy of Junction 32 in Castleford.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan, aka JJB, visited ten-year-old Megan Rodd, after her mum was granted a special wish as part of the Glass Houghton shopping village’s Christmas Wish campaign to recognise her daughter’s extraordinary fundraising efforts.

Megan has been fundraising since the age of five, climbing Ben Nevis at just six-years-old for various charities including Teenage Cancer Trust with donations going directly to the Leeds Cancer Unit. Last year Megan ran from Leeds to Warrington in just four days covering 60 miles bringing her fundraising total to more than over £7,000.

Jamie’s visit was part of Junction 32’s Christmas Wish campaign, which welcomed shoppers across the county to nominate anyone they thought was deserving of something extra special.

Mum Shell Rodd said: “As Megan is so heavily involved with fundraising, she rarely takes anything for herself, that’s why I made a wish for her so she could enjoy something just for herself.

The Leeds Rhinos super-fan was gifted with her very own Leeds Rhinos shirt, complete with Jamie’s name, number and autograph as well as a shopping voucher from Junction 32.

Megan, who will celebrate her 11th birthday fundraising stateside with a 100-mile walk in New York, added: “I couldn’t believe it when I opened the door and it was Jamie!

“It was funny to have him at my house sat on the sofa. I’m a massive fan and love going to watch him play, he’s even my screensaver on my phone!”