Jake achieves football dream

A young footballer has realised his dream by jetting off to Spain to train with Real Madrid.

Castleford Academy pupil Jake Proctor, who plays for Robin Hood Junior Football Club in Wakefield, got to work with the Los Blancos coaches.

He also got to watch its stars like Gareth Bale beat Espanyol at the world-famous Bernabéu Stadium.

Jake, an attacking midfielder who has played since the age of five, was offered the opportunity through the club to participate in the coveted Coerver Performance Academy at Real Madrid.

Car dealer Motorpoint, near the Junction 32 Outlet Centre in Castleford paid the cost of Jake’s return flights from Manchester to Madrid as well as his accommodation during the five day trip to the Spanish capital.

Stephen Proctor, Jake’s father, said: “I can’t thank general manager James Faulkner and the team at Motorpoint in Castleford enough. As you can image it’s not cheap travelling to Madrid and the money they provided made all the difference and enabled Jake to take part in the Coerver Performance Academy. He had a wonderful time and learnt a lot which I know he can’t wait to put into practice for Robin Hood Athletic this weekend.”

Mr Faulkner, of Motorpoint in Castleford, added: “It was a pleasure to be able to help Jake realise his dream and train with Real Madrid and I am sure it will prove really beneficial in his future development as a footballer.”

A spokesman for Robin Hood JFC said on its Facebook page: “We would like to thank Motorpoint for supporting one of our players in their experience.”

The club is based on Wakefield Road behind the Coach & Horses pub in Robin Hood.