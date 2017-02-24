Jobs at risk after contract is lost

Dozens of jobs could go after logistics firm DHL lost a contract to provide warehouse services for mobile phone giant O2.

More than 120 jobs at DHL Supply Chain in Normanton could be at risk after mobile phone bosses decided not to continue with the contract beyond the end of this year.

CONCERN: Normanton MP Yvette Cooper.

The company was ditched in favour of its competitor Brightstar, which will provide the contract from its site in Crewe, Cheshire, next year.

DHL said people working at its Foxbridge Way site could move to Crewe or be found alternative jobs with their current employer.

A DHL spokeswoman said: “Affected staff have been informed of the situation and will shortly enter into consultation with the company to discuss the implications of today’s announcement.

“The decision has been taken for commercial reasons and in no way reflects on the quality of service provided.

“We thank staff for their continued support at this difficult time.”

DHL said it did not recognise trade unions at the Normanton site but would be speaking to staff through its Joint Consultative Committee.

The spokeswoman added: “We have other customer accounts on site which are unaffected by this week’s announcement.”

Normanton MP Yvette Cooper said she would be speaking to DHL and O2 about how workers would be affected.

She said: “This will be really worrying news for workers at DHL and their families. I’ll also be approaching ministers to see what support can be given if there are job losses.”

The decision not to renew the contract was taken by Spanish multi-national Telefonica, which owns O2. Brightstar is a global distribution company based in Miami, USA.

An O2 spokesman said: “Planning for the transition of services has started and we’d like to take this opportunity to thank DHL for their support during our partnership.”