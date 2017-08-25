Just another August day as stormy summer downpours cause flooding chaos

Heavy rain and thunderstorms battered the city, leaving homes, gardens, roads and businesses flooded.

The torrential summer downpours continued for several hours on Wednesday morning.

A brighter and drier afternoon followed, but the storms had already caused damage.

Images circulated on social media showed large pools of water in Wakefield Bus Station.

Meanwhile, Denby Dale Road flooded with water, as did parts of Bradford Road in Wrenthorpe, and a deep pool emerged at Park Grove Road next to Thornes Park.

Elsewhere, roads around Flushdyke in Ossett were flooded, with Dale Street and Church Street among those affected.

Natasha Reynolds captured this shot of flooding alongside Thornes Park.

And in the city centre, water poured through the roof of the 200-year-old St John’s Church on Wentworth Street. Its lunch club had to be cancelled as a result.

A video, shared on Facebook, also showed part of Hampsons Plantworld under several inches of water.

And residents living in and around the Noon Close area of Stanley were also hit by flooding.

Gary Hampshire said the water outside his garage door and in his garden was nearly two feet deep.

Julie Marshall sent in this picture of flooding along Park Grove Road next to Thornes Park.

He said: “The drains outside aren’t big enough to cope with the rainfall and the pavement is low so the road floods and then the water rushes into our garages and gardens.

“Every time there is heavy rainfall it floods.

“We have been asking for the path and road altering and the drains bringing up to standard for last ten years since the first flood.

“It needs sorting because it’s a disgrace.”

Nikki Aldred took this photo of flooding around Barnsley Road

Michael Hogan is also calling for action after flooding at Canal Lane and Woolford Way in Lofthouse Gate.

He said the area has regularly flooded over the last decade and fears there is a blockage in the drainage system.

“The flooding is after heavy rain and not so heavy rain as the road does not drain correctly,” he said. “This situation is completely unacceptable for the rate paying residents of Canal Lane and the general area.”

Wakefield Council said it sent out teams to areas affected by the heavy rainfall.

Neil Rodgers, service director for planning, transportation and highways said: “A period of intense rainfall on Wednesday morning, resulted in some localised flooding in the district.

“The water began to dissipate shortly after the burst of rainfall had ended and a small number of roads affected became passable for drivers, with care, in a little over an hour later.

Flooding at Wakefield Bus Station. Picture sent by Leah Townend.

“Our teams have been out in the district to check on areas affected by flooding, and to offer advice.”

But the flooding led to several readers questioning whether the authority could do more to clear drains at the side of roads.

Ginny Hammond said: “Is it because the drains are not cleared enough?”

Sarah Padden wrote: “Wakefield Council should clear the rubbish from these drains so it doesn’t happen.”

And Zoe Young said: “It’s about time the drainage was sorted.”

Anyone with flooding concerns is asked to contact the council on 0345 8 506 506.