Kids’ big donation to food bank

Big-hearted sister and brother Hannah and Sam Lawrence gave a helping hand to South Elmsall’s food bank, by spending some of their Christmas money on much-needed supplies.

Their aunt Donna Farey presented them with a festive ‘gift with a twist’ as part of their present - money to spend on helping others in need. Their grandparents Barbara and Dave Farey and great-aunt Jean Burton also jumped on board, bringing the children’s total to £50.

The 14 and 11-year-old, from South Kirkby, used the cash to support the Westfield Centre Food Bank.

Miss Farey said: “I wanted them to understand there are people less fortunate. It’s nice to help other people out, especially at Christmas and they absolutely loved selecting the food and giving it over to someone in need.”