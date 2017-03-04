Leaders Commercial lose to Kippax Central

Commercial’s lead in Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s dominoes section was cut to three points when they lost 3-2 to Kippax Central.

Second-placed Conservative Club narrowed the gap with a 4-1 victory over Rock Inn A.

Rock Inn B were in top form in a 5-0 win against Last Orders.

Redhill Social Club’s 3-2 defeat against Junction saw them slide to eighth place.

Darts section leaders Rock Inn B beat Last Orders 6-1 to go six points clear of Progressive who lost 4-3 to Wheatsheaf but have a game in hand.

Progressive have five games left and one of those is away to Rock Inn B.

Rising Sun, who are fifth, lost 4-3 to tenth-placed Old Tavern 4-3

Progressive are setting the pace in the fives and threes section.

They beat Wheatsheaf 4-1 and lead on aggregate points from Townville who were beaten 5-0 by Glasshoughton WMC who move into the top eight.

Rock Inn A drop out of the top eight following a 4-1 defeat against Conservative Club who are just one place below them in the table.

POSITIONS - Darts: Rock Inn B played 22, won 20, points 60; Progressive Club 21-18-54; Conservative Club 22-18-54; Wheatsheaf 22-15-45; Rising Sun 21-14-42; Kippax Central 22-13-39; Junction 22-12-36; Townville Club 22-12-36; Old Tavern 22-9-27; Rock Inn A 22-9-27; Glasshoughton WMC 22-6-18; Last Orders 22-4-12; Redhill Social Club 22-3-9; Commercial 22-0-0.

Dominoes: Commercial 22-14-42; Conservative Club 22-13-39; Rock Inn B 22-13-39; Old Tavern 22-12-36; Townville Club 22-12-36; Progressive Club 21-12-36; Kippax Central 22-12-36; Redhill Social Club 22-11-33; Rock Inn A 22-11-33; Wheatsheaf 22-10-30; Junction 22-9-27; Last Orders 22-9-27; Glasshoughton WMC 22-8-24; Rising Sun 21-7-21.

Fives and threes: Progressive Club 21-15-45; Townville Club 22-15-45; Redhill Social Club 22-14-42; Kippax Central 22-13-39; Wheatsheaf 22-13-39; Old Tavern 22-11-33; Commercial 22-11-33; Glasshoughton WMC 22-11-33; Rock Inn A 22-11-33; Conservative Club 22-11-33; Rock Inn B 22-10-30; Rising Sun 21-7-21; Last Orders 22-6-18; Junction 22-5-15.

Combined: Progressive 63-45-135; Rock Inn B 66-43-129; Conservative Club 66-42-126; Townville Club 66-39-117; Wheatsheaf 66-38-114; Kippax Central 66-38-114; Old Tavern 66-32-96; Rock Inn A 66-31-93; Rising Sun 63-28-84; Redhill Social 66-29-84; Junction 66-26-78; Glasshoughton Working Mens Club 66-25-75; Commercial 66-25-75; Last Orders 66-19-57.