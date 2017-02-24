League leader Gill bags impressive win

GARETH Gill showed why he leads Fryston Angling Club’s winter league with an impressive victory in Sunday’s match on deer pond at Pollington’s Viking Fishery.

Gill was a clear winner with 77lb 5oz, caught on maggot.

Ray Evans was second with 34lb 10oz, Richard Scott third with 25lb 6oz and Ian Roebuck fourth, only seven ounces behind.

Saturday’s open match on Hawk pond at Viking Fishery was won by Selby’s Rob Padgett with 59lb 5oz, caught on maggot and corn .

Another Selby angler Dave Sawyer was second with 37lb.

Dave Playford of Swillington was third with 33lb 13oz and Ossett’s Gareth Watson was fourth with 23lb 11oz.