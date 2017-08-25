LIST: Pharmacies open this bank holiday Monday

Several pharmacies will remain open on bank holiday Monday.

The Asda in Glass Houghton, Asda in Wakefield, and Tesco in Hemsworth will all be open from 9am until 6pm. And Sainsburys in Trinity Walk Wakefield will open from 9am until 7pm.

People can also go to Boots in Beastfair, Pontefract between 10am and 4pm and Boots in Wakefield from 10am until 5pm.

And Exel chemist in Normanton will be open from 9am until 1pm.