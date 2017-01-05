Little Erin arrives to see in the New Year

As most people were enjoying the arrival of 2017 a couple were celebrating their own special arrival of the new year.

At Leeds General Infirmary Phil Marsden and Becky Baxter celebrated the birth of their daughter Erin at 2.23am.

And there could be even more reason to celebrate soon, as Mr Marsden, from Allerton Bywater, said his partner would only be called Becky Baxter ‘for now!‘

Becky had been in hospital since late on Friday before baby Erin Anne Marsden was born weighing a healty 9llb.

She was due on December 27 and so they had wondered if she would be a Christmas or a New Year arrival.

“All the staff were brilliant. Everyone has been amazing,” said Mr Marsden, who met his partner at university.