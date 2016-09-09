£50k Lotto Medal Draw prize remains unclaimed in Wakefield

The National Lottery is hunting for a Lotto winner who won in the extra special Lotto Medal Draw on Saturday August 27.

The one-off Lotto draw was held to thank National Lottery players for the support they have given Team GB through playing the lottery.

Players in Wakefield are being urged to check and double-check their unique Lotto Raffle code for the chance to bank this £50,000 prize.

Every week the Lotto Millionaire Raffle guarantees to create two millionaires – one on Wednesday and one on Saturday. However, this draw created an extra 67 winners of life changing prizes in one night - 27 prizes of £1 million were up for grabs to match the number of Gold medals won in Rio, 23 prizes of £100,000 to equal the Silver medal haul and 17 additional prizes of £50,000 to match those Bronze medals won by Team GB.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket which was bought in Wakefield. For every Lotto line played, players automatically received a Lotto raffle code printed on their ticket.

The winning code on August 27 for this prize was PINK 7559 0910 and the lucky ticket-holder has until February 23 2017 to claim their win.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

The National Lottery changes the lives of individuals as well as communities – players raise, on average, over £36 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “This was a special draw to celebrate Team GB’s success in Rio and to thank players for all the support they have given athletes by playing The National Lottery.

“We’re encouraging all players who bought a ticket for the Lotto Medal Draw in Wakefield to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in draws, pockets, wallets and in bottom of handbags – someone out there could literally be carrying around a fortune and not even know it! We have the champagne and big cheque on standby – all we need is the lucky winner to come forward to claim their prize.”

The National Lottery plays a unique role in supporting the UK’s elite athletes, with no-one contributing more to elite sport in the UK than National Lottery players.

British athletes have won 700 Olympic and Paralympic medals since National Lottery funding was first awarded to elite athletes in 1997. Alongside elite sport, The National Lottery has invested over £5 billion in grassroots sport to date, supporting more than 150 different sports and creating opportunities for everyone to get fit.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk. Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information call 0845 912 5000 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk.