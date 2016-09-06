Audition now for Castleford’s Snow White pantomime with Encore

Budding actors can audition for a part in the pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarves in December.

Castleford’s amateur musical theatre group Encore Theatre Company will be putting on the production at the Phoenix Theatre, Airedale, from Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, December 3.

Open auditions will be held for children who want to be considered for the principal parts of the dwarves at 7pm on Tuesday, September 6 at St Joseph’s school, Pontefract Road, Castleford,

The auditions for the adult parts will take place at the same place on Thursday, September 8 at 7.15pm.

The company welcomes new members who are interested in trying their hand at amateur dramatics.

Rehearsals are held at St Joseph’s on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and the group puts on two shows a year.

The 2017 summer production will be Jesus Christ Superstar!

Anyone who is interested in joining the group should call Clare Heins on 01977 556554.

Tickets for the pantomime cost £12 for adults, £10 for concessions and £36 for a family ticket.

They will be available soon from the box office on 01977 664566 or online at www.castlefordphoenixtheatre.co.uk