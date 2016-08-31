Biker Lewis is honoured by Whiteknights

Beverley Clark can take comfort knowing her late son is helping others as every time a motorbike named in his memory is used, it could be saving a life.

Motorcycling enthusiast Lewis Clark often talked to his mum about volunteering for the Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 21/08/2016 - Press - Lewis Clark Whiteknights, Rogerthorpe Manor, Thorpe Audlin, England - The new Whiteknights bike names after Lewis Clark.

He was never able to achieve that dream. Lewis was killed in an accident on the Isle of Man last August.

Now, the charity which transports blood or vital supplies between hospitals, hospices and supply centres, has named one of its fleet of bikes in Lewis’ honour.

Mrs Clark, from South Elmsall, saw the bike for the first time last month.

She said: “It now feels like a little piece of Lewis is still left here helping others, riding on the bike, just like he wanted to.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 21/08/2016 - Press - Lewis Clark Whiteknights, Rogerthorpe Manor, Thorpe Audlin, England - Andrew & Beverley Clark with the Whiteknights and the new bike named after their son Lewis.

“He had liked the Whiteknights page on Facebook and had spoken about joining them many times.”

Lewis’ family have raised more than £6,000 for the Whiteknights since his death.

They first made contact with the charity to arrange a collection point for donations at his funeral.

And kindhearted Whiteknights volunteers took part in the cortege to the church.

The family continued their fundraising on July 23 this year, the date Lewis should have been celebrating his 23rd birthday.

They came together to undertake a skydive in his memory, raising more than £5,300.

Mrs Clark said: “Lewis was always caring for someone. He used to get his friends to text him to say they had a safe journey home after they’d been out on their bikes. He saw the Whiteknights as a way he could do something that he liked doing but also help people at the same time.”

Members of Lewis’ family met with Whiteknights representatives to hand over the money.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 21/08/2016 - Press - Lewis Clark Whiteknights, Rogerthorpe Manor, Thorpe Audlin, England - Andrew & Beverley Clark look at the new bike named after Lewis.

Mrs Clark said: “We would like to thank everybody that has supported us and helped to raise money.

“To all the local people, family and friends who have got behind us, I think it is amazing.

“It is lovely to think that the donation is being made in Lewis’ memory.”

She said the family hoped to continue raising money, adding “supporting Lewis’ bike is our focus now”.