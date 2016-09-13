Can you help Wakefield police identify these people caught on camera?

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Do you recognise any of the people pictured in these CCTV camera images?

Police in Wakefield want to identify them in connection with enquiries into unsolved crimes in the city, including assault, theft and deception.

Do you know him?

The images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be pictured.

They are asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.

