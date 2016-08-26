Children’s adventure trail in Pontefract

The Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens in Pontefract is staging an ‘Xplorer Challenge’ for children this weekend.
The free activity will be in the Valley Gardens on Saturday, August 27 from 2pm to 4pm.
It will feature two fun quiz trails for younger children and older ones aged up to 11-years-old.
Friends group chairman Dr Colin White said: “It will keep the kids entertained for an hour or so. There will be a certificate and wrist band for every child taking part.
“The Xplorer Challenge is provided by British Orienteering to encourage healthy outdoor activities for children.”
