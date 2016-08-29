City supermarket unveils new charity partner

Sainsbury’s Trinity Walk has announced The Well Project as its new local charity of the year.

The Well Project was founded to provide positive opportunities and support for the community.

The charity, which was chosen from a shortlist of three after a public vote, will receive a year’s worth of fundraising and awareness-raising from the store.

Jenny Farrall-Bird, community project manager for The Well Project, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who voted for us. This link will make a huge difference to our charity.”