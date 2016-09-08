Crofton road re-opens after six week closure

Shay Lane in Crofton has re-opened after a six week closure.

Yorkshire Water have completed work on the section of sewer located under Shay Lane.

The road is now open to traffic again, however, the company will continue working in private land and fields surrounding Shay Lane until October to finish the project.

The work began in Shay Lane in July to reduce the risk of bursts to the area. They have been replacing sewers, mainly under private land, to minimise the impact on local residents.

Andrew McKinley, Yorkshire Water Project Manager said: “We would like to thank you for your patience and apologise for any inconvenience the road closure may have caused.”

For more information please call 01274 692653.