Diamond couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

Wakefield couple Keith and Edith Bielby have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

On August 18, 1956, the pair wed at Wakefield’s registry office after meeting at the city’s Embassy Ballroom two years earlier aged 19 and 20.

But the very next day Mr Bielby, now 79, had to go back to RAF Kirkham where he was stationed.

“It was a very, very small wedding,” said Keith. “We had a local celebration at the George pub in Eastmoor.

“On the following day I was back at the RAF camp.”

From 1958 the couple had four children: Roy, who has sadly passed away, Ian, Susan and Stewart. They have also been given six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Over the years they have enjoyed many holidays, which this year included the Lake District, and they will go to Zante in September. They have lived on Whinney Moor Avenue for 50 years.

And the pair met with friends and family at the City of Wakefield Golf Club to celebrate their 60 years together.

Retired welder Mr Bielby said: “It’s been very eventful, we had a party and I said to everybody, ‘just send us cards’. But of course they didn’t, they got us lots of presents.”

The couple wanted to thank everyone who gave them gifts and cards.

Keith said the secret to a long-lasting marriage is “just love.

“Just being together as much as we possibly could.”