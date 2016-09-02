Did you work with the late John Napier?

Solicitors are trying to trace colleagues of a foundry worker from Knottingley who died from a dust-related disease.

John Logan Napier, who settled and worked in the Five Towns area, died aged 62 from silicosis in June 2015.

An inquest held in Leeds later that year found Mr Napier, of Windermere Drive, had died as a result of an industrial disease.

York-based Solicitors Corries, who are seeking damages for his family, are urging his workmates to come forward.

Charlie Bradley, from Corries, said he wanted to find out how Mr Napier, who worked extensively in iron foundries, was exposed to silica dust that comes from sand used in the casting process.

Mr Bradley said: “Silicosis was only diagnosed shortly before Mr Napier’s death and unfortunately he wasn’t able to provide much information to his family or identify former colleagues due to how ill he was. We know that he worked for a number of companies in the Castleford area which produced castings.

He added: “Silicosis is a fibrotic disease of the lung caused by prolonged exposure to silica dust, such as sand used in the foundry/casting industry Mr Napier worked in. It’s a disease of varying severity. In can cause severe breathing difficulties and lead to complications like pneumonia. In the most severe cases it can prove fatal.

“Any of Mr Napier’s ex workmates, particularly those who worked many years in foundries are at risk from silicosis. If they have been diagnosed with it in the last three years, they should seek legal advice.”

He wants anyone who worked alongside the Scotsman or who has any other information to call him on 01904 527473 or email Charlie.Bradley@Corries.co.uk.

