Don’t fall prey to criminals on your doorstep

Householders in the city are being urged to be on the lookout for rogue traders and not to buy on their doorstep.

West Yorkshire Trading Standards is also urging communities to keep an eye on the elderly and vulnerable to ensure that they are not taken advantage of by bogus workmen.

David Lodge, Head of West Yorkshire Trading Standards, said “We advise anyone not to buy from their doorstep or from anyone stopping you on the street. Once goods or services have been provided it is often difficult for householders to trace the perpetrator if anything goes wrong.”

Rogue traders take advantage of vulnerable consumers by targeting them for household repairs and jobs, such as roofing work and garden clearance services.

Tactics can include scaring consumers into having work carried out and finding further jobs that need urgent attention, leading to escalating prices.

Another con is trying to get into the house under the guise of needing the toilet or wanting to get a drink. Once inside and having caused a distraction, a burglary is likely to take place. Coun Ros Lund, Chair of the West Yorkshire Joint Services Committee which oversees the work of Trading Standards, said: “We all need to be aware of the different methods rogue traders use and to look out for those who are vulnerable. In order to take a stand against rogues, we need to report them and seek help if we ever fall for one of their tricks.”

People are being urged to call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454040506 if they witness see any suspicious activity.