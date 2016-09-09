Family duo to star in Coca Cola advert

A father and daughter duo who work at Coca Cola in Wakefield have taken a starring role in the company’s regional advertising campaign.

The campaign celebrates the company’s heritage as a local business. It focuses on the people that help manufacture its products.

Warehouse shift coordinator Ray Gledhill and daughter Kodi Gledhill, a first-year engineering apprentice, both of Methley, feature in the Made in GB campaign.

They took part in a recent photo shoot at the factory on Kenmore Road and their advert will roll out across regional media. Ray has been an employee at Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) for 22 years. Kodi has been working there since August 2015.

Kodi, who is doing an apprenticeship while studying at Wakefield College, said: “At school I loved maths and science, but I was unaware of the opportunities for young people in related industries such as manufacturing, especially for girls. I’ve found that apprenticeships, or ‘earning while you’re learning’, are a great way to get first-hand experience and see how businesses operate from the inside.”

Operations Director Trevor Newman said: “I hope the advert acts as inspiration for other local people to consider the potential career opportunities at CCEP.”