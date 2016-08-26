Family lead Forget Me Not event

A charity fundraising event is taking place on Saturday to raise money for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

It will be held at the Outwood Memorial Hall on Leeds Road and will start at 2pm and run until 4.30pm.

Rebecca Keith and her 11-year-old daughter Lucy organised the event after the death of one of Lucy’s close friends who was cared for the hospice in Huddersfield.

Mrs Keith, 37, said: “The event should be a fabulous afternoon with something for everyone. There will be a variety of stalls selling quality handmade crafts and unique gifts, a teddy tombola and a raffle.

“There will be some brilliant prizes that have been kindly donated by local businesses such as Wakefield Cineworld, Lazerzone and Haribo.”

The mum said there is also plenty for younger visitors to enjoy, such as face painting, glitter tattoos and a sweet stall. Plenty of delicious cakes will be on offer as well as afternoon tea being served. Any budding bakers out there are welcome to take along their brilliant bakes and enter the bake off competition, with the chance of winning a fantastic prize.

Local trio, Swing-fix, will be on hand to entertain the guests with live music at the event.

Forget Me Not helps to care and support families with children who have life limiting or life shortening conditions.

They have helped over 200 children and their families across the Kirklees, Calderdale and Wakefield districts.

It relies on community support as they need to raise £3.8 million per year to stay open.

Rebecca added: “It is a charity that we are passionate about supporting as they do such amazing work and make such a difference to so many people’s lives.”

“Over the past year, myself and Lucy have been making handmade crafts and selling them to try to help raise funds.”

The hospice suffered a fire at their Russell House premises earlier this year, which also inspired Mrs Keith and Lucy to organise the event.

Mrs Keith added: “After the fire, we decided that we really wanted to do more to help, so we decided to arrange the fundraising event and we are really hoping it will be a success. We’ve been overwhelmed by the support shown to us so far and we are really hoping that this will be a great event that the whole community can enjoy, while also raising funds.”