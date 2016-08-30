Future Sports Stars revealed

2001 children went on a sports odyssey at Xscape this summer.

The children took part in the Future Sports Stars programme - a UK first - to see which sports they were best suited to.

The leisure complex at Glass Houghton teamed up with Sport Analytik to run the two-week long free event.

Children of all sporting abilities took part in five key skills tests. The results were measured and fed into the ground-breaking Sport Analytik system which compares children aged between five and 15. It then produces a report which lists the five best sports suited to each individual child, plus details of their next steps.

Jan Brezina, the founder of SportAnalytik, said: “I am a father myself and that was a driving force behind me co-creating Sport Analytik. Like many other parents, I’d like my children to be healthy, active and take part in sport – but above all else, have fun. By working on this with Xscape Yorkshire, we have combined all of that and helped give so many kids some direction towards sports they may naturally be good at.”

It was the first time the system, which has received official approval from the Czech Olympic Committee, has been used in the UK. It revealed the boys’ most recommended sport was athletics, namely sprinting, at 29 per cent.

While the girls’ most recommended sport was gymnastics, also 29 per cent.

But the combined recommendation, at 26 per cent, was for downhill skiing.

Jade Elliott, Xscape Yorkshire’s marketing manager, said: “It’s been incredible seeing over 2,000 kids take part in this, have fun and learn something new about themselves – and their often undiscovered talents. Who knows, some of the children who took part could now be taking their first steps on the path to Olympic gold in years to come. At the very least, we hope it will help play a part in boosting sporting participation in Yorkshire.”

