Good luck to our three Paralympians

The Rio Paralympics get underway tomorrow.

And three of Wakefield’s athletes will be representing the nation.

Jamie Stead, ParalympicsGB wheelchair rugby.

Leah Evans from Castleford, Sophie Carrigill of Wakefield and Normanton’s Jamie Stead are in Brazil for the games.

Leah and Sophie will represent Paralympics GB in women’s wheelchair basketball, whilst Jamie will be in action as a member of the wheelchair rugby team.

Wakefield Council leader Coun Peter Box wished them well.

He said: “We are extremely proud that we have three local athletes in Rio.

Sophie Carrigill, ParalympicsGB wheelchair basketball.

“It takes years of hard work and dedication to reach the top level in sport and be eligible for selection to represent your country. Good luck to our local athletes and all of ParalympicsGB team in the Rio Paralympics.

“I hope their example will also encourage others to get involved in sport and to strive to achieve their goals.”