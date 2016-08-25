Inspirational winner Holly is a double gold medallist

An inspiring little girl won two gold medals at the transplant games a year after her mum gave her the gift of life.

Five-year-old Holly Wilson was born with a rare disorder called congenital nephrotic syndrome which causes her kidneys to leak protein.

And last year her mum Natalie Wilson donated her kidney to her daughter and saved her life.

But Holly quickly bounced back from the operation, and represented the Leeds Children’s Transplant Team and competed in the 0-5 years category last month at the games in Liverpool.

She went on to win two golds, one in the 25m sprint and one in the long jump. She also won a silver in the ball throw event.

Her mum said: “Holly’s going to do it again next year and she can’t wait.”

The games allow transplant patients to take part in sporting events and encourages them to become active after their treatment.

Mrs Wilson, raised all the funds to allow Holly and her family to travel to the event. She set up a raffle in the salon that she owns, The Beauty Box in Castleford.

Mrs Wilson said: “It’s definitely given Holly a lot more confidence by taking part in the games.”

One of the main purposes of the event is to raise awareness of organ transplants and encourage people to sign the organ donor register. One organ donor can save the lives of up to nine people.

Mrs Wilson added: “It’s definitely been hard to cope with something like this but the transplant games have really helped Holly.

“Because of the fundraising, my family were able to attend the games to support Holly.

“It was fantastic to have family support and I wish to thank everyone who helped.”

In 2012, Holly’s parents, Natalie and Chris Wilson, raised more than £1,600 for Leeds General Infirmary where Holly received treatment for her rare kidney condition.

The British Transplant Games take place every year at a different venue. In 2017 they will take place in North Larnarkshire.

To find out more about the games or to get involved next year visit: www.britishtransplantgames.co.uk