Kate celebrates a milestone of helping others

The principle of helping others has been one which has guided commercial and retail expert Kate Hardcastle throughout her career.

And as she celebrates her 21st year in business, she is also marking the same milestone for her voluntary and charity work.

Kate, who lives in West Bretton, formed her own company Insight With Passion in 2009 after more than a decade in business.

For four days a week the company, which helps businesses to overcome various challenges, operates commercially. But Kate, 40, has ensured the remaining time is dedicated to supporting small businesses, charities and other causes.

She said: “We were just about hitting the recession and I could not think about a time when people would need that help more.”

Huddersfield-born Kate said she became focused on the idea that businesses could make a difference, after an “inspirational” meeting with founder of The Body Shop Dame Anita Roddick. But the principle of ‘giving back’ has been instilled in her from a young age.

She said: “I was born into a traditional Yorkshire family really, very little money, lots of love. And I really was respectful to the fact that my parents chose to spend a lot of their time in charity work.”

As well as running her own company, entrepreneurial mum-of-three Kate is a go-to business expert for national media outlets including BBC and Sky News and speaks at conferences around the world.

She has more than 25 awards to her name.

And she has championed dozens of good causes including as an ambassador for Women in Sport and the Diana Awards, patron of the RSPCA North and founder of Positive Image Month and The Charity Dreamgirls.