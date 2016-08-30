Kittens rescued from bungalow fire

Kittens were rescued from a bungalow fire in Ossett.

A spokesman for Ossett Fire Station said the crew was called out to Chickenley Lane at around 3pm yesterday to reports of a fire in the living room of the property.

Bungalow on fire at Chickenley Lane, Ossett, Picture by Harry Dunn

He said the kittens were rescued from the smoke and had suffered burns.

There was not thought to be anyone in the bungalow at the time.

And the fire is believed to have started accidentally.

Harry Dunn was travelling on the 127 bus from Ossett to Dewsbury when he took these pictures of the scene.

Bungalow on fire at Chickenley Lane, Ossett, Picture by Harry Dunn

Smoke can be seen in the windows of the property and several fire engines are at the bungalow to extinguish the blaze.