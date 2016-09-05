Library closes for refurbishment after asbestos find

A library has temporarily closed after asbestos was discovered in its ceiling.

Wakefield Council planned to shut Ossett Library on September 10 for nine weeks whilst refurbishment work took place.

But it brought forward the closure after the asbestos was found during preparatory work.

And it said the building had been shut “as a precautionary measure” and air quality testing has shown there is no health risk to people.

But a full survey is now being carried out to identify the extent of the issue and how the asbestos could affect the planned revamp.

Coun Les Shaw, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we are providing a mobile library service in the car park, in the short term, while the survey is carried out.”

Once upgraded, the library will have new flooring, decor, furniture and shelving as well as a seating area and improved local studies section with film readers.

Coun Shaw said: “These improvements at Ossett Library will make it a more modern and even more enjoyable space for visitors.”

A mobile library service will be available in the car park from Monday to Wednesday, from 9am until 4pm and on Fridays from 9am until 3pm.

During the closure, the nearest computer facilities will be available at Horbury Library.

Books can also be renewed at any other local library, or on the Council website.

For more details, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/libraries or call 0345 8506 506.