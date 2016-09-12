Man arrested after car crashes into stone wall

One man has been arrested and another is in a serious condition in hospital after a car crashed into a stone wall in Wakefield.

The incident happened on Friday night at around 11.20pm on Hell Lane, Warmfield when a black Vauxhall Astra, travelling towards Sharlston, went through a right hand bend, mounted a grass verge and collided with a stone wall.

A 20-year-old male passenger was taken to Pinderfields Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Anyone who saw either the vehicle prior to the incident, or who may have witnessed the collision itself is asked to come forward with any information via 101 quoting log number 1982 of 9 September.