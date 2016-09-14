Motorist’s terror after highway robbery

A 26-year-old man was grabbed and assaulted by two robbers who stole his laptop.

The victim was stopped in his vehicle at temporary traffic lights on the A639 Hardwick Lane, towards Pontefract centre.

Two suspects riding a motorbike and wearing helmets approached him and grabbed him through the window demanding his property.

He managed to get out of the vehicle.

But a pillion passenger on the motorbike opened the man’s rear passenger door and stole his laptop bag.

The victim tried to grab the bag but was then assaulted.

He suffered minor injuries.

The robbery took place yesterday near to the Carlton Pub and the junction of Lyon Road, at about 10.40am.

The suspects, both men, fled towards East Hardwick.

The first man is described as white, of slim build. He was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with a tinted, mirrored visor. He also wore a black leather coat with red wings on the chest area, black leathers on his bottom half and black leather gloves.

The second man is described as black, of large build and about 5’8 to 5’9 inches tall. He was also wearing a black motorcycle helmet with a tinted, mirrored visor. His other clothing included a black leather coat with metal buttons on the front, black bottoms and black leather gloves.

Detectives investigating the offence are appealing for information.

Detective Constable Holly Speight, of Wakefield CID, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or was in the queue of traffic at the time and saw either of the suspects or the vehicle to come forward to help with our investigation.

“Thankfully the victim suffered only minor injuries, but was shaken by the incident and we are working to trace those responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wakefield CID via 101 quoting reference 13160395557 or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Motorist’s terror after highway robbery Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...