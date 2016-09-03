Motorway delays after crash on M1 closes lane

Motorists travelling on the M1 motorway in Yorkshire could face delays after a crash.

Highways England said the northbound exit slip road of the M1, at junction J34 near Meadowhall, is closed after the collision.

The lane is expected to be cleared and reopen after 5.15pm today (Saturday).

