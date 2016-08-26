Neil turns his fortunes around with his Airfix model stall

A man who spent nearly a decade without a job because of osteoarthritis in his leg has set up an Airfix model stall on Wakefield Market.

Neil Dodsworth, 51, was at the end of his tether after being unemployed for nine years.

He said that he has been waiting 23 years for a left knee replacement to aid his osteoarthritis.

And the pain got so bad that he had to quit his former job as a school cleaner.

Mr Dodsworth, of Whinney Lane, Streethouse, Pontefract, said: “I had not worked for nine years.

“I was really down at the start of this year.

“I just thought, ‘I need to find employment somewhere’.”

After going into Wakefield to buy an Airfix model and not being able to find one, Mr Dodsworth realised that selling them on the market could be the perfect way for him to earn a living.

It allows him to sit or stand whenever he needs to if his knee becomes too painful.

He opened up his stall a few months ago and said business is going well.

“The majority of people who have come to my stall have been absolutely excellent.

“It’s bringing back all their childhoods, these models.

“People come to the market for a bargain and that’s what I hope I can provide them with.

“The stall shows what people can actually do when they put their mind to it.”

Mr Dodsworth opens his model stall at Wakefield’s outdoor market on Union Street on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 8am-4.15pm.