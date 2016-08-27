Ossett Brewery will be raising a pint to charity

Ossett Brewery hopes to serve up a day to remember next Saturday.

The ale makers are staging their annual open day at Low Mill Road on September 3 to raise funds for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

They want to build on the £30,000 the event has raised for the charity over recent years.

The 1pm to 7pm event will include live music from five local bands, brewery tours, kids entertainment, a selection of food stalls and 16 pumps serving Ossett beers.

Organiser Becci Lewis said: “In addition to the main bar serving our cask and craft keg beers we’ll have a couple of street food vans, wine, cocktails and even alcoholic ices! Visitors will have a chance to look around the brewery and understand how we brew beer.

“We have a great line up of bands – who have all waived their fee to support Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice. We particularly support Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice as they care for children and their families across Wakefield, Calderdale and Kirklees which is a similar geography as our own heartland.”

The open day will also include a grand raffle with prizes including a £100 high street voucher, tickets to Leeds Rhinos v Batley Bulldogs, a four ball at Leeds Golf Club and a huge amount of beer.

Bob Lawson, founder and chairman of Ossett Brewery added: “The annual open day allows us to give something back to the local community while raising money for a really good cause. We’ve our fingers crossed for a hot day which will help the atmosphere and hopefully mean we can raise around £10,000 for a really worth cause.”

The brewery is at the bottom of Heeley Road. For more please see www.ossett-brewery.co.uk or www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk.