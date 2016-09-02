Planners give green light to showmen site

A controversial plan to create a permanent site for travelling showpeople has been approved by the Planning Inspectorate.

The Fairlodge Group, made up of seven Showmen’s Guild families will be able to base residential caravans, and store vehicles and equipment on green belt land off Newstead Lane in Fitzwilliam.

The Planning Inspectorate granted permission last month, allowing the group to successfully appeal a decision made by Wakefield Council in April 2015 to refuse the application.

Showman Renny Mulhearn said the group were “relieved” with the outcome.

He said: “Having the site will take a lot of stress out of our lives, meaning we have somewhere permanent to call home and integrate into the community.”

A report produced by planning Inspector K Ellison said many of the families had attempted to obtain permanent sites over several years. And some had been evicted from previous accommodation.

Mr Mulhearn said: “Myself and many of the Fairlodge Group have been looking for a site for over 10 years. It has not only been very time consuming but has cost us a lot of money. I hope that this application makes it easier for other showmen to gain permission.”

The Planning Inspectorate’s report said there was “no dispute” the proposal was “inappropriate development” of the green belt and would “conflict with the purpose of safeguarding the countryside from encroachment”.

But it concluded the harm was “clearly outweighed” by the personal circumstances of the showpeople, many of whom had experienced “chronic insecurity and poor living conditions” for years.

It also said the development would address a need for travellers’ sites in the district.

The plans submitted to Wakefield Council in 2014 left people divided and received 1,297 objections and 182 supporting comments.

Hemsworth Town Council raised concerns about highways safety, flood risks and the fact the land is green belt. Speaking after the appeal outcome, chairman Coun Tony Upson said councillors were “disappointed”.

He said: “We have sent the decision to consultants to review and the outcomes will be discussed at town council to decide what options are available to us and our community to contest this.”