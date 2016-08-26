Pugneys lake to remain closed after green algae warning

The lake at Pugneys will remain closed to the public over the Bank Holiday weekend because of green algae.

A notice put up outside the lake last week urged visitors to keep themselves and their pets out of it because “green algae can be harmful to humans and animals.”

And a spokeswoman for Wakefield Council yesterday said that the feature would stay closed through the weekend. It will be early next week before any more is known about when it will re-open, she added.

The notice warned: “Green algae can be harmful to humans and animals.

“We expect this issue to resolve itself naturally, however please keep yourself and animals under your control out of the water.”

All water sport courses until Friday, September 2, are cancelled and will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The rest of the park is still open to the public.

For any updates about the closure, visit http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/residents/sport-and-leisure/pugneys-watersports-centre-and-country-park