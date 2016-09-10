Pupils gear up for road safety design contest

Youngsters are being asked to design their own banners as part of a competition to teach them about road safety.

Schools across the district can sign up to the Recognition Express Wakefield design contest, which is being backed by Brake as part of Road Safety Week.

Pupils aged between four and 11 have to design a banner featuring a road safety message drawn from this year’s theme of Make the Brake pledge, which focuses on six elements: slow, sober, secure, silent, sharp and sustainable.

Abi Smith, corporate fundraiser at the national road safety charity, said: “We welcome the opportunity to partner with Recognition Express, helping to educate children on road safety awareness and giving them a voice to campaign for their communities to become safer. Road Safety Week is our annual event getting people, communities, businesses and groups to shout out about road safety and get involved. The design a banner competition is a fun and engaging way for schools and children to take part and has become an integral part to our week long campaign. Brake greatly values the work that Recognition Express does to engage with children during Road Safety Week, helping to create safer communities.”

It is the eighth year that Recognition Express - a promotional products, badges and school uniform specialist - has run the competition, which was won last year by a pupil from Jerry Clay Academy.

This year’s winner will be presented with an award, a banner featuring their design to display outside their school and a high-visibility drawstring bag for every pupil.

Nigel Hawkin, owner of Recognition Express Wakefield, said: “We receive more interest in our road safety banners competition every year, and the quality of entries is always very high. This year’s theme gives children a lot of scope to focus on an aspect of road safety that particularly captures their imagination. I am sure pupils will have a lot of fun designing banners to help keep the road outside their school safe.”

Visit www.re-wakefield.co.uk/roadsafetyweek for full competition details. The closing date is Friday, October 7.