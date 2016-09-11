See A Midsummer’s Night Dream in Woolley

Woolley Recreation Ground will be the stage for an open air production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream next Friday.

Award-winning outdoor theatre company Illyria, who brought the sell-out performance of Roald Dahl’s Danny the Champion of the World to Woolley in August, will take to the stage at 7pm. Adult tickets cost £12, child tickets £6 and family tickets £32. Buy online via at www.illyria.uk.com or from organiser Marilyn Monaghan on 07887 801606.

